Microvast (MVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Microvast has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.91.
Several research firms have issued reports on MVST. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.