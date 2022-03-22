Microvast (MVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Microvast has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVST. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

