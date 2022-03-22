MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MLKN opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

