MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $171.07 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $171.07 million and approximately $197,436.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.80 or 0.00036896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00297879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00750259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,825,605 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

