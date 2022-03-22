Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0016 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $8.56 million and $5,820.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00217966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00202361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,621,835,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,416,625,811 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

