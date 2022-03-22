MintMe.com Coin Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $9,790.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,587.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.96 or 0.07058394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00284427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00890033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00099803 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00462394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00419762 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

