Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $296,343.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for $3,504.38 or 0.08228763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,584 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

