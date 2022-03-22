Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.56 or 0.00189237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $387,749.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.63 or 1.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,802 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

