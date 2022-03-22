Mithril Hits Market Cap of $34.21 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Mithril has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011340 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00252255 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

