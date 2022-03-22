Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29.
About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi (MSBHY)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.