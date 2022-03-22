Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.76

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 88682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

