Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 95,110 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 1,161,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

