Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

