Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 114,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,559. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

