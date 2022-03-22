Modiv Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

NYSE MDV traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,053. Modiv has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

