Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of Modiv stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 29,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,053. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $89.99.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
