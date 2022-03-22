Mogo (MOGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) will post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Mogo has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 95,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mogo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mogo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

