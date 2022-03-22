Mogo (MOGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) will post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Mogo has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
About Mogo (Get Rating)
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.
