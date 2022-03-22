Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will announce $7.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.63 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $347.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

