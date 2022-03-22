Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 97,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,560. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.