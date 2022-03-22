Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,800.20

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,800.20 ($23.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,537.50 ($20.24). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,542.50 ($20.31), with a volume of 770,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.45 ($0.49) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.52), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($173,615.21).

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

