Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.33 million and $29,935.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00460663 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

