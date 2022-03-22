MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

