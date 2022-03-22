MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.90. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.