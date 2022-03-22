Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $328.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.60 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Monro has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monro by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

