Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.30. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 154,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.