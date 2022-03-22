Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

