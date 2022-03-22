Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.76

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 14,515 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.