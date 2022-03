Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 26464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.