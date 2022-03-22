Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.42. Moody’s posted earnings of $4.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,025. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $286.14 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.