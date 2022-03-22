Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.