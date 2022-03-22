Morgan Stanley Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

CMS stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

