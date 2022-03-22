Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $133.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $126.79. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,867. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

