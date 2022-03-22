Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

PEG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,296. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

