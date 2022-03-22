Morgan Stanley Increases Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 680

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.86) to GBX 730 ($9.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,279. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.