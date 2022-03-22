Morgan Stanley Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

