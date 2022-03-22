Morgan Stanley Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $60.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

PLUG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 303,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,873,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Plug Power by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $208,732,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

