Morgan Stanley Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.
ES stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
