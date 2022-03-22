Morgan Stanley Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

ES stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

