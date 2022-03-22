Morgan Stanley Raises ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $82.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

