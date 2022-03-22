Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
Several analysts have commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
