Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several analysts have commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

