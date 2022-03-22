MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.57 ($69.86).

MOR opened at €25.37 ($27.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.12 and a 200-day moving average of €34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

