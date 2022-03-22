MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given New €31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
NASDAQ:MOR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
