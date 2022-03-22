MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MorphoSys to €31.00 ($34.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $869.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

