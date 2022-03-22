MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.36. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 350 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $869.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

