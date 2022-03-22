Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $74.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $49.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.