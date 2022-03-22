Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 3.4%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.92. Approximately 558,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,880,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

