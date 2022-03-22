Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 64,460 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

