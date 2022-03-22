Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.