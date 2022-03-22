Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94. Approximately 3,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

