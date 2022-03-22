MurAll (PAINT) Price Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $56,663.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,057,103,598 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

