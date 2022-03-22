Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $72,444.78 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. 1,364,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,796. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.