Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,241.45

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,241.45 ($16.34) and last traded at GBX 1,241.45 ($16.34), with a volume of 70545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,224 ($16.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie purchased 59 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($935.18).

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

